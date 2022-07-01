Eagles entire 2022 NFL draft class signed after agreeing to rookie deal with Cam Jurgens

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
In this article:
The Eagles’ entire five-man 2022 NFL draft class is now under contract after the team agreed to the standard four-year deal with their second-round pick, Cam Jurgens.

Jurgens was one of the last players to sign and according to the Boston Globe’s senior NFL writer Ben Volin, the Texans gave safety Jalen Pitre a contract that guaranteed the first three years of the deal, signaling a trickle-down reaction from agents.

Jurgens, who was taken 51st overall, is estimated to earn a four-year contract worth $6.9 million and a $2.2 million signing bonus.

Drafted as the eventual successor at center for Jason Kelce, Jurgens could see time at the right guard spot as a rookie.

