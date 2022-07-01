Eagles entire 2022 NFL draft class signed after agreeing to rookie deal with Cam Jurgens
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Philadelphia EaglesLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Cam JurgensAmerican football center
- Jason KelceLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Eagles have signed C/G Cam Jurgens.
All five of the team’s 2022 draft picks are now under contract.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/9XWcMNKiko
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 1, 2022
The Eagles’ entire five-man 2022 NFL draft class is now under contract after the team agreed to the standard four-year deal with their second-round pick, Cam Jurgens.
Jurgens was one of the last players to sign and according to the Boston Globe’s senior NFL writer Ben Volin, the Texans gave safety Jalen Pitre a contract that guaranteed the first three years of the deal, signaling a trickle-down reaction from agents.
Jurgens, who was taken 51st overall, is estimated to earn a four-year contract worth $6.9 million and a $2.2 million signing bonus.
Drafted as the eventual successor at center for Jason Kelce, Jurgens could see time at the right guard spot as a rookie.
List
Projected win totals for every opponent on Eagles' 2022 schedule
List
Where the Eagles rank in positional spending among rest of NFL
List
Miles Sanders on the Eagles feeling like an All-Star team
Related
Eagles entire 2022 NFL draft class signed after agreeing to rookie deal with Cam Jurgens
Eagles land just outside the top 5 of an ESPN ranking of all 32 NFL rosters for 2022
Eagles' Kenneth Gainwell makes a PFF list of the NFL's most elusive running backs from 2021
Jason Kelce to host 2nd annual celebrity bartending event for Eagles Autism Foundation
Looking at the Eagles biggest offseason standout