Eagles entire 2022 NFL draft class signed after agreeing to rookie deal with Cam Jurgens

Eagles have signed C/G Cam Jurgens. All five of the team’s 2022 draft picks are now under contract.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/9XWcMNKiko — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 1, 2022

The Eagles’ entire five-man 2022 NFL draft class is now under contract after the team agreed to the standard four-year deal with their second-round pick, Cam Jurgens.

Jurgens was one of the last players to sign and according to the Boston Globe’s senior NFL writer Ben Volin, the Texans gave safety Jalen Pitre a contract that guaranteed the first three years of the deal, signaling a trickle-down reaction from agents.

Jurgens, who was taken 51st overall, is estimated to earn a four-year contract worth $6.9 million and a $2.2 million signing bonus.

Drafted as the eventual successor at center for Jason Kelce, Jurgens could see time at the right guard spot as a rookie.

List

Projected win totals for every opponent on Eagles' 2022 schedule

List

Where the Eagles rank in positional spending among rest of NFL

List

Miles Sanders on the Eagles feeling like an All-Star team

Related