Eagles enlisted Vic Fangio’s help preparing for Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII

Former Denver Broncos HC Vic Fangio is set to become the defensive coordinator of the Miami Dolphins next season, but for the past two weeks he was wearing a different hat.

According to multiple reports, Fangio took a pit stop in Philadelphia for the past two weeks to help the Eagles prepare for the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. Fangio, of course, was head coach of the Broncos from 2019 through 2021 where he faced the Chiefs twice a year. He didn’t get a single win against Kansas City during that span. In fact, his final loss before being fired came against the Chiefs.

The 64-year-old defensive-minded coach is highly respected around the NFL. Surprisingly, it doesn’t seem like Philadelphia used Fangio to help their defense get prepared for the Kansas City offense. Instead, ESPN’s report says that Fangio assisted the offensive coaching staff for the Eagles, supplying them with knowledge of the Chiefs’ defense under Steve Spagnuolo. He also assisted in the self-scouting process.

According to that same report, Fangio would receive a Super Bowl ring if Philly were to defeat Kansas City. It seems like quite the bold strategy that the Eagles have employed to try and gain some sort of edge. Such is the rat race of the NFL with all the chips on the table in the Super Bowl.

