Eagles end season at State Finals

Jun. 3—BLOOMINGTON — It wasn't the ending the Zionsville boys track team hoped for on Saturday at the IHSAA State Finals.

But the main message coming out of the Eagle camp on Saturday evening was that while it wasn't what they hoped for, it doesn't take away from the tremendous season the Eagles had.

"Today doesn't define what our team accomplished this season, specifically these guys that competed today," Zionsville head coach Brad Rosebrock said. "Everybody had the elements to deal with today, and it was less than ideal, adverse conditions, but it was just a tough day."

There was a steady rain that came throughout the afternoon, leaving standing water on parts of the track.

As Rosebrock said, every team had to deal with it, but it just added in to some of the adversity the Eagles had to try and deal with on Saturday.

"The 4x800 ran great, and it's always hard to double back, mentally and physically, when you look at Evan Mayo and Jack Turnbull," Rosebrock said. "Cam (Mullens) was in lane one, which is a tough lane and he had to fight through that. With the weather, we have to be able to tough it out, but talking with some of the other coaches, maybe we shouldn't cancel every meet because of rain. It felt almost like a football game late in the year. We aren't making excuses, everyone had to compete in the same conditions, it just wasn't our day and it isn't indicative of our season and our seniors careers."

The 4x800 relay team of Dominick Dell, Jack Turnbull, John Bailey and Evan Mayo placed fourth in the state with a time of 7:54.81.

It is the third-straight season that the relay has earned a spot on the state podium.

"The consistency of the last couple of years, ending up on the podium, this was a good way to end the season," Rosebrock said. "Some of these guys, they are highly decorated in cross country too and have backed it up with strong performances in track, so it was a good capstone for this group."

Turnbull placed 18th in the 1,600 in a time of 4:26.43.

Cameron Mullens was 19th in the 400-meter dash in 49.97. Mayo was 25th in the 800 in 2:04.75 and Fin Essley was 25th in discus in 130-feet-11-inches.

Dell, Essley, Mayo and Mullens graduate and are part of a successful senior class that has helped raise the standard at Zionsville.

"They all had positive attitudes and came to every practice and every meet ready to rock and roll," Rosebrock said. "They were great guys to coach and are going to be missed — not just for their athletic accomplishments, but for their leadership and the professionalism they modeled for their teammates."

Will Willems is the Sports Editor of the Lebanon Reporter. Follow him on Twitter @Will_Willems.