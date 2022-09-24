Eagles elevate WR Britain Covey to active roster for Week 3 at Commanders
Eagles have elevated WR Britain Covey from the practice squad for Sunday's game. pic.twitter.com/wilkHm8oxK
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 24, 2022
The Eagles elevated rookie wide receiver Britain Covey from the practice squad for Sunday’s NFC East showdown against the Washington Commanders.
Used primarily on special teams, former Utah pass catcher has returned five punts for 27 yards, and this is the third time Covey has been elevated ahead of a game.
With the team not elevating tight end Noah Togiai, rookie Grant Calcaterra will make his NFL debut.
