Eagles elevate WR Britain Covey and TE Noah Togiai to active roster for Week 2 vs. Vikings

The Eagles announced two roster moves ahead of the team’s home opener against the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field.

With the team needing depth in the return game and wide receiver, Britain Covey was elevated from the practice squad along with tight end Noah Togiai.

Philadelphia added Janarious Robinson to the 53-man roster after signing the defensive end off the Vikings practice squad.

Derek Barnett is on injured reserve with a torn ACL.

Britain Covey

Covey impressed as a route runner and has a bright future returning kicks in the NFL.

During the preseason, Covey averaged 22.5 yards per return against the Miami Dolphins. He also registered two punt returns for 21 yards (10.5 average). In three preseason games, Covey logged 92 kick return yards, the 11th in the league.

During the regular season opener, Covey returned two punts for 13 yards (6.5 avg) and looked like a seasoned veteran fielding the ball with gunners in his face.

Noah Togiai

Togiai logged 11 snaps in the season opener, finishing with no catches on one target. His call-up indicates that Grant Calcaterra still hasn’t fully grasped the NFL game.

