Eagles elevate Tristin McCollum, Brandon Smith from the practice squad for Christmas Day game vs. Giants

With Nicholas Morrow and Zach Cunningham dealing with injuries, the Eagles elevated linebacker Brandon Smith from the practice squad for the Christmas Day matchup against the Giants.

Cunningham was ruled out for Monday’s game with a knee injury, while Morrow is questionable with an abdomen injury.

Morrow did not practice all week.

Philadelphia elevated second-year defensive back Tristin McCollum, adding depth on special teams.

We've elevated DB Tristin McCollum and LB Brandon Smith from the Practice Squad for tomorrow's game.

McCollum made his NFL debut in Week 4, playing 20 special teams snaps in an overtime victory against the Washington Commanders.

He has spent the rest of the season on the practice squad.

Smith is a second-year linebacker out of Penn State and will make his Eagles debut against the Giants.

A fourth-round Panthers pick in 2022, Smith played 12 games with one start for Carolina last season.

He made five tackles in 53 defensive snaps.

