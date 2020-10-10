Eagles elevate TE Jason Croom and DB Elijah Riley from practice squad to the active roster

A few Eagles moves today:
– Grayland Arnold signed to 53-man roster
– Quez Watkins and Craig James activated off IR
– TE Jason Croom and DB Elijah Riley elevated from practice squad
— Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) October 10, 2020
The Philadelphia Eagles quietly made two more roster moves on Saturday, promoting tight end Jason Croom and defensive back Elijah Riley up from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s matchup against the Steelers.
Croom will be the fourth tight end on the roster with Hakeem Butler listed as a tight end but able to play wide receiver.
Riley will replace Rudy Ford on special teams.
Related
Eagles activate WR Quez Watkins and CB Craig James from Reserve/Injured list
Eagles sign DB Grayland Arnold to the active roster
Eagles rule DeSean Jackson out for game vs the Steelers
Doug Pederson on the prospects of Jordan Mailata remaining the Eagles starter at left tackle