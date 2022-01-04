Eagles elevate rookie LB JaCoby Stevens ahead of Cowboys game

Eagles elevate rookie LB ahead of Cowboys game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles elevated rookie linebacker JaCoby Stevens, a sixth-round pick out of LSU, from the practice squad to the active roster in advance of their game Saturday night against the Cowboys.

Stevens made his NFL debut Sunday in the Eagles’ win over Washington, playing 12 special teams snaps. He was the last of the Eagles’ nine rookie draft picks to get into a regular-season game this year.

The Eagles also designated defensive end Cameron Malveaux as a game-day elevation. Malveaux, now with his seventh team since 2017, has played 39 snaps the last two weeks as a practice squad call-up.

The Eagles also activated tight end Noah Togiai from the reserve/COVID-19 list back onto the practice squad. Togiai was in training camp with the Eagles last year before spending the season with the Colts. He played in four games in 2020 but hasn’t played this year.

Earlier Tuesday, the Eagles activated practice squad receiver John Hightower, a fifth-round pick last year, and practice squad corner Craig James from the COVID list.

Remaining on the Eagles’ COVID list as of Tuesday afternoon are Fletcher Cox, Jason Kelce, Dallas Goedert, Rodney McLeod, Avonte Maddox, Alex Singleton, Nate Herbig, Boston Scott, Genard Avery, Jordan Howard, Marcus Epps and Jack Stoll, who were all placed on the list on Monday, and practice squad wide receiver KeeSean Johnson, who went on the list on Saturday.

