Eagles elevate punter Brett Kern from the practice squad for Week 17 vs. Saints

Eagles have elevated P Brett Kern from the practice squad for tomorrow's game. pic.twitter.com/Kqlh6BsvCy — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 31, 2022

The Eagles are elevating veteran punter Brett Kern from the practice squad for the third and final time for Sunday’s matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

Kern could be an upgrade over Arryn Siposs and it’ll be interesting to see if Philadelphia chooses to release Siposs with an injury settlement.

In two games this season, Kern has punted twice for 45.0 yards per with a long of 50 yards.

