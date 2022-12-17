Eagles elevate linebacker Christian Elliss and punter Brett Kern for matchup at Bears

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

The Eagles announced two practice squad elevations for Sunday’s game, promoting linebacker Christian Elliss and veteran punter Brett Kern.

The most important move was Dallas Goedert being held out another week as the team looks ahead to Christmas Eve at the Cowboys. Goedert will now have missed over a month since his injury, and Philadelphia will look to Jack Stoll and Grant Calcaterra against Chicago.

• Punter Brett Kern, the three-time Pro Bowl selection, will make his Eagles debut. Kern will also serve as the holder for kicker Jake Elliott.

Christian Elliss



Nfl Tennessee Titans At Philadelphia Eagles

Elliss will make his third appearance this season. He has four special teams tackles in the wins over the Titans and Giants.

Brett Kern



Titans Dolphins 055

Chicago Bears

Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears have elevated Nsimba Webster and Jake Tonges from the practice squad to the active roster.

Webster has spent most of the last two seasons on the Bears practice squad after being claimed off waivers from the 49ers. He appeared in six games last season, all as a reserve. He played one snap on offense and 59 on special teams, returning four punts for 13 yards.

Tonges signed with the Bears this year as an undrafted free agent from California. He has appeared in three games as a rookie, all as a reserve, playing 16 snaps on offense and four on special teams.

