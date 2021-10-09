Eagles elevate Le’Raven Clark to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement vs. Panthers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Glenn Erby
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

With Sua Opeta unavailable for Sunday’s matchup at Carolina, the Eagles announced that they’ve elevated offensive tackle Le’Raven Clark as a COVID-19 replacement.

With Lane Johnson also out of the lineup, Clark could see time at tackle if Jordan Mailata or Andre Dillard were to suffer an injury.

Clark will revert back to the practice squad on Monday.

List

Every NFL team's MVP after the first 4 weeks of the season

Related

Eagles vs. Panthers: Christian McCaffrey now doubtful for Week 5 matchup

Eagles vs. Panthers Week 5: Carolina acquires CB Stephon Gilmore in trade with Patriots

Recommended Stories