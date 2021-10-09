Eagles elevate Le’Raven Clark to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement vs. Panthers

Roster Move: Eagles have elevated T Le’Raven Clark from the practice squad to the active roster for #PHIvsCAR as a COVID-19 replacement. pic.twitter.com/uYNGs6uS5n — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 9, 2021

With Sua Opeta unavailable for Sunday’s matchup at Carolina, the Eagles announced that they’ve elevated offensive tackle Le’Raven Clark as a COVID-19 replacement.

With Lane Johnson also out of the lineup, Clark could see time at tackle if Jordan Mailata or Andre Dillard were to suffer an injury.

Clark will revert back to the practice squad on Monday.

