Eagles elevate LB Ben VanSumeren from the practice squad for matchup vs. Cowboys

Ben VanSumeren is set to make his NFL debut on Sunday after being elevated from the Eagles practice squad to the active roster for the matchup against the Cowboys.

The Eagles ruled out four players for Sunday’s game – tight end Grant Calcaterra (concussion), guard/center Cam Jurgens (foot), cornerback Bradley Roby (shoulder), and running back Boston Scott (personal matter).

We've elevated LB Ben VanSumeren from the Practice Squad for tomorrow's game. pic.twitter.com/GsNLLt6iEW — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 4, 2023

VanSumeren signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent and has spent the entirety of the season to date on the practice squad.

The 23-year-old VanSumeren was a special teams standout this summer and led the NFL with 26 tackles in the preseason to earn a spot on the practice squad.

