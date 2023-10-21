Eagles elevate Julio Jones from practice squad for Sunday Night Football

The Eagles elevated receiver Julio Jones from the practice squad, and he is expected to make his debut with the team on Sunday night.

Jones signed with the Eagles on Oct. 17.

The 13-year veteran has 13,629 career receiving yards, the 16th-most in NFL history and the most among active receivers.

He has not played since Week 17 of last season, and he played only 10 games with the Bucs. Jones caught 24 passes for 299 yards and two touchdowns in 2022.

He played with the Titans in 2021 after spending his first 10 years in the league with the Falcons.

The seven-time Pro Bowler has played 155 games, with 903 catches and 81 touchdowns.

"The biggest thing for me is going out there and learning as much as I can right now," Jones said this week, via Owen Boyle of the team website. "Wherever the team needs me to fill in at, I'm willing to do. I am a veteran. I can move around (the offense), whatever the case may be."

The Eagles also elevated cornerback Mekhi Garner for Sunday's game. Garner made his NFL debut last week against the Jets, seeing action on 23 defensive snaps after Reed Blankenship was injured in the second half.

Blankenship will not play against the Dolphins.