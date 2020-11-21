Eagles elevate DE Joe Ostman from the practice squad to active roster for game vs. the Browns

The Philadelphia Eagles are elevating defensive end, Joe Ostman, from the practice squad up to the active roster for Sunday’s matchup against the Cleveland Browns per his agent.

Congrats to @JoeOstman on being elevated to @Eagles active roster for this week’s game!! Long road to get here. Lots of hard work, dedication, and persistence. Go make plays!! 💪 — Ed Wasielewski (@ed_waz) November 21, 2020

Ostman was originally signed by the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and has spent each of the first two years of his NFL career in Philadelphia.

The former Central Michigan star had a solid camp and can fill in for the Eagles if something happens to Brandon Graham, Vinny Curry, Derek Barnett, or Josh Sweat.

