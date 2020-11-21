Eagles elevate Joe Ostman ahead of Browns matchup, plus 3 more players

Eagles elevate DE after a long journey, also 3 others originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles on Saturday afternoon elevated defensive end Joe Ostman and three others to their game day roster for Sunday’s game against the Browns.

For Ostman, this is a three-year-long journey finally paying off.

Ostman, 25, went undrafted out of Central Michigan back in 2018 and signed with the Eagles. He began to make a real roster push during the 2019 offseason but tore his ACL. But Ostman made a full recovery and pushed even harder for a roster spot in 2020. Again, he didn’t make it.

For the first 10 weeks of the season, Ostman has been on the Eagles’ practice squad again, but he finally got the call up on Saturday. For years, Ostman’s teammates — especially Jordan Mailata — have been raving about him. They’ll be excited to see him play in his first NFL game on Sunday.

In addition to Ostman, the Eagles also elevated RB Elijah Holyfield, DT T.Y. McGill and TE Caleb Wilson.

McGill, Wilson and Ostman are COVID-19 replacements so this elevation won’t count toward the limit of two per player per season.

Meanwhile, the Browns on Saturday activated RT Jack Conklin and K Cody Parkey from the COVID-19 list, so they’ll have both in Sunday’s game. They will not have DE Myles Garrett.

