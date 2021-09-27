Eagles elevate G Sua Opeta to the active roster for MNF matchup vs. Cowboys
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Roster Move: Eagles have promoted G Sua Opeta from the practice squad to the active roster for #PHIvsDAL. pic.twitter.com/CjWgQ5iU2f
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 27, 2021
With the Eagles in Dallas to take on the favored Cowboys, offensive guard Sua Opeta was just elevated from the practice squad to the active roster.
The Eagles are without two starters along the offensive line tonight – right guard Brandon Brooks and left tackle Jordan Mailata – due to injury. Landon Dickerson will start for Brooks and Andre Dillard is in for Mailata.
Opeta played in eight games (two starts) for the Eagles last season.
List
Eagles vs. Cowboys: Who has the edge at each position?
Related
NFC East News: Cowboys' RT La'el Collins attempted to bribe drug tester
Andre Dillard will start at LT for the Eagles in place of Jordan Mailata vs. Dallas
Eagles TE Zach Ertz expected to play vs. Cowboys after being activated off the COVID-19 list
Cowboys' WR Amari Cooper planning to play with cracked rib vs. Eagles
Jordan Mailata dealing with knee sprain as MNF matchup vs. Cowboys looms
Panthers likely to be without Christian McCaffrey for Week 5 matchup vs. Eagles