Eagles elevate G Sua Opeta to the active roster for MNF matchup vs. Cowboys

Roster Move: Eagles have promoted G Sua Opeta from the practice squad to the active roster for #PHIvsDAL. pic.twitter.com/CjWgQ5iU2f — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 27, 2021

With the Eagles in Dallas to take on the favored Cowboys, offensive guard Sua Opeta was just elevated from the practice squad to the active roster.

The Eagles are without two starters along the offensive line tonight – right guard Brandon Brooks and left tackle Jordan Mailata – due to injury. Landon Dickerson will start for Brooks and Andre Dillard is in for Mailata.

Opeta played in eight games (two starts) for the Eagles last season.

