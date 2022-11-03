Eagles elevate DT Marvin Wilson from the practice squad for matchup vs. Texans

Eagles have elevated DT Marvin Wilson from the practice squad for tonight's game. pic.twitter.com/DYw5Y4elnR — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 3, 2022

The Eagles are elevating defensive tackle Marvin Wilson for Thursday night’s matchup against the Houston Texans.

Initially signed by the Browns as a rookie free agent out of Florida State in 2021, Wilson spent all last season on the practice squad and was elevated for his NFL debut in Week 18 against the Dallas Cowboys.

The move comes following Jordan Davis’ ankle injury that resulted in him being placed on Injured Reserve on Wednesday.

Wilson will revert back to the practice squad after the Week 9 clash with the Texans.

List

Eagles-Texans: 10 impact players to watch in Week 9 matchup

List

NFL Week 9 TV coverage maps

List

Eagles updated 53-man roster vs. Texans: News and notes for Week 9

Related

Eagles-Texans: Houston to be without top 2 wide receiver after Brandin Cooks is ruled out Eagles place DT Jordan Davis on injured reserve Eagles to wear all-white jerseys as Texans unveil new Battle Red alternate helmet for Week 9 NFC East news: Dan Snyder is now considering selling the Washington Commanders

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire