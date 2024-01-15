Eagles elevate DB Tristin McCollum and CB Mekhi Garner for wild card matchup vs. Bucs

The Eagles are in Tampa for a huge postseason matchup, and ahead of Monday night’s Wild Card game against the Buccaneers, Philadelphia elevated cornerback Mekhi Garner and safety Tristin McCollum.

We've elevated DB Tristin McCollum and CB Mekhi Garner from the Practice Squad for tonight's game. pic.twitter.com/v3YTQDOw3C — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 15, 2024

The Eagles will get cornerback Darius Slay back in the lineup after he missed four games following knee surgery.

All-Pro wide receiver A.J. Brown will miss the contest as well after exiting the Week 18 loss to the Giants with a knee injury.

cornerback Mekhi Garner

A hybrid defender out of LSU, Garner was signed by the Eagles as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft and has spent the entire season on the practice squad.

Garner was elevated three times from the practice squad during the season, playing 27 snaps on defense and another 45 on special teams.

The Eagles are without Sydney Brown, who tore his ACL in the Week 18 game against the Giants.

safety Tristin McCollum

McCollum was elevated three times during the regular season, including the two late-season contests against the Giants. In Week 18, McCollum played 29 snaps on defense, logging six tackles.

McCollum’s twin brother, Zyon, is a cornerback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Wild Card Impact

With Reed Blankenship listed as questionable to play with an injury, Garner and McCollum offer depth on special teams, and in the slot if Avonte Maddox is forced into the safety position.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire