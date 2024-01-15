Eagles elevate DB Tristin McCollum, CB Mekhi Garner for Monday Night Football

The Eagles elevated defensive back Tristin McCollum and cornerback Mekhi Garner from the practice squad for Monday Night Football, the team announced.

Garner, a rookie out of LSU, signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent and has spent the entire season on the practice squad.

The Eagles elevated him three times during the season, and Garner played 27 snaps on defense and another 45 on special teams.

Philadelphia is without one of their core special teams players in fellow rookie defensive back Sydney Brown, who tore his ACL in the Week 18 game against the Giants.

McCollum played in three games this season after the Eagles elevated him from the practice squad. In Week 18, he saw action on 29 snaps on defense – his first career NFL defensive reps – and totaled six tackles. McCollum also played 59 special teams snaps this season.

He was a rookie free agent signing of the Texans in 2022 and spent the season on their practice squad before joining the Eagles on a futures deal in the offseason.

In addition to Brown's season-ending injury, starting safety Reed Blankenship is a game-time decision with a groin injury.

McCollum's twin brother, Zyon, is a cornerback for the Buccaneers.