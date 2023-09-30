Eagles elevate a couple players for Commanders game on Sunday originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles on Saturday afternoon elevated punter Braden Mann and DB Tristin McCollum from the practice squad for their game against the Commanders at the Linc on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m.

This is the second straight week the Eagles have elevated Mann and their first time elevating McCollum.

McCollum should make his NFL debut tomorrow. McCollum, 24, joined the Eagles’ practice in 2023 after spending his 2022 season on the Texans practice squad. McCollum went undrafted out of Sam Houston State last year

The Eagles have been dealing with injuries at the safety position so it makes sense to elevate McCollum, who played safety all summer for the Birds.

As a reminder, here’s the Eagles injury report heading into the weekend:

OUT: S Sydney Brown (hamstring), WR Quez Watkins (hamstring)

Questionable: S Justin Evans (neck)

Without Brown and with Evans listed as questionable, the Eagles are down to just two healthy safeties on the 53-man roster in Reed Blankenship and Terrell Edmunds. Aside from McCollum, the Eagles will also have young cornerback Kelee Ringo ready to play safety.

This is the second elevation for Mann, who made his Eagles debut last week against the Buccaneers. He has one elevation remaining. After that, the Eagles will need to either add him to the 53-man roster or find a new punter.

The Eagles began the season with incumbent punter Arryn Siposs but made the switch during the mini bye week. Mann, 25, got just one opportunity to punt against the Bucs and his 38-yarder was downed at the 16-yard line.

“One punt. Probably get a few more yards out of it, but I thought Braden did a really good job, saw just how the ebbs and flows of the game, you're kind of just waiting for that opportunity,” Eagles special teams coordinator Michael Clay said, “but if the offense keeps getting 1st downs, I don't think anybody is going to be pretty mad at it.

“But again, for the first game, seamless in terms of the operation. He had good work pregame. Hopefully the second week in is even more seamless.”

