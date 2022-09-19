Eagles elevate Britain Covey, Noah Togiai for Vikings game

Eagles elevate 2 players for Vikings game on Monday Night Football originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles have elevated WR Britain Covey and TE Noah Togiai for Monday Night Football at the Linc.

This is the second consecutive week these two players have been elevated to start the season. Individual players can be elevated just three times during the season.

Covey will again serve as the Eagles’ punt returner. He handled those responsibilities with ease in the opener. The 25-year-old rookie was a standout return man at Utah.

In the opener, Covey returned two punts for 13 yards with a long of 11. He also fair caught two punts. One of those fair catches came with receiver and blocker Zach Pascal in his lap. But Covey wasn’t distracted at all.

Last week, the Eagles had Quez Watkins as their primary kick returner. While it might make sense to give that role to Covey, the Eagles seem to like Watkins’ pure speed in that role.

The elevation of Togiai seems to indicate that rookie sixth-round pick Grant Calcaterra will be inactive for the second straight week. The young tight end missed considerable time in training camp with a hamstring injury and is not nearly the blocker or special teamer that Togiai is.

In the opener, Togiai played 11 snaps on offense and six on special teams.

The Eagles still have a roster spot open on their 53-man roster, but they’ve been happy to elevate these two instead of filling that during the first couple weeks of the season.

