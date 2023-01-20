Eagles elevate Anthony Harris from practice squad

The Eagles will be short a defensive back against the Giants on Saturday with Avonte Maddox ruled out due to a toe injury and they added another one to their active roster on Friday.

The team announced that they have elevated veteran safety Anthony Harris from their practice squad.

Harris spent the 2021 season with the Eagles and moved on to the Broncos, but returned to Philly in December after being released. He has not appeared in any games since coming back to the Eagles, but did make three appearances playing on special teams with Denver earlier this year.

Maddox was the only Eagles player with an injury designation for Saturday.

