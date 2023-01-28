Eagles elevate Anthony Harris for NFC Championship Game

Eagles elevate Harris, 49ers elevate 2 players for NFC Championship Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles on Saturday afternoon elevated veteran safety Anthony Harris for the NFC Championship Game against the 49ers on Sunday at the Linc.

Harris, 31, was also elevated for the divisional round game against the Giants but was inactive. He did earn a game check. So even though he has been elevated, it doesn’t mean he’s going to play. In fact, it seems likely Harris is inactive.

Harris has been back on the Eagles’ practice squad since December but has not played for them this season. Harris was a starter in this defense in 2021.

The Eagles are going into this game very healthy. Nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox came into the week as a question mark with a toe injury but was a full participant by Friday and is expected to play.

That means the Eagles will have all 22 offensive and defensive starters for this game. That’s pretty impressive.

The 49ers, meanwhile, elevated a couple veteran players for the conference title game. They called up RB Tevin Coleman and CB Janoris Jenkins.

The elevation of Coleman is especially interesting given the health of the 49ers other running backs. Christian McCaffrey (calf) was on the injury report but is expected to play. But running Elijah Mitchell entered the weekend listed as questionable with a groin injury. The elevation of Coleman could be a sign that Mitchell isn’t quite ready.

Coleman, 29, has played in five games with the 49ers this season but has just 12 carries for 26 yards. The former third-round pick previously played for the Falcons and Jets.

Jenkins, 34, has played in just two games for the Niners this season.

