Eagles elevate Anthony Harris to the active roster for divisional round matchup vs. Giants

Eagles have elevated S Anthony Harris to the active roster for tomorrow's game, and signed TE Dalton Keene to a Reserve/Future contract. pic.twitter.com/26wR3pPSpl — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 20, 2023

With the team thin in the secondary, the Eagles are elevating Anthony Harris from the practice squad for the divisional-round matchup against the New York Giants.

The veteran safety provides depth on defense with cornerback Avonte Maddox out with a toe injury.

With Maddox out, C.J. Gardner-Johnson could see more time in the slot.

Harris logged 72 tackles for Philadelphia last season but was a training camp cut before he signed to the Broncos practice squad.

The Broncos released Harris in December and he returned to the Eagles on the practice squad.

