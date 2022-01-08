Eagles elevate 10 practice squad players for Week 18 matchup vs. Cowboys

In this article:

Roster Moves: Eagles have elevated T Kayode Awosika, LB Christian Elliss, DB Jared Mayden, DB Mac McCain, TE Richard Rodgers, TE Noah Togiai, T Casey Tucker, and DT Raequan Williams as COVID replacements for #DALvsPHI. pic.twitter.com/s1s3eubGgW — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 8, 2022

The Eagles announced the following roster moves ahead of tonight’s game, including elevating 10 practice squad players for Saturday’s matchup against Dallas.

Jason Kelce is the only player on the reserve/COVID-19 list activated for Saturday’s game, as his consecutive start streak will remain intact.

The Eagles will play without Fletcher Cox, Dallas Goedert, Avonte Maddox, Rodney McLeod, Genardy Avery, Marcus Epps, Nate Herbig, Jordan Howard, Boston Scott, Alex Singleton, and Jack Stoll.

List

Eagles' 53 man roster for Week 18 matchup vs. Cowboys with news and notes

G/T Kayode Awosika

The former Buffalo offensive tackle will get to show Howie Roseman what he can do.

LB Christian Elliss

Activated from the Practice Squad as COVID-19 replacements for tonight’s game:

RB Jason Huntley

Huntley has spent the entire season on the practice squad and will backup Kenneth Gainwell.

TE Richard Rodgers

DB Jared Mayden

A regular on special teams, Mayden will see time at safety.

TE Noah Togiai

An undrafted free agent who entered the league with Philadelphia, Togiai has spent most of this season on the practice squad.

OT Casey Tucker

Casey Tucker

A practice squad regular, Tucker could actually make his NFL debut.

DT Raequan Williams

The former Michigan State defensive tackle has spent the entire season on the practice squad.

DT Marvin Wilson

Former FSU star could see his first NFL action.

CB Mac McCain

McCain made his NFL debut against the Cowboys earlier this season.

