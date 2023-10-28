Eagles Eagles at Commanders predictions for Week 8 of the NFL season originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles (6-1) are on the road this week to face the Commanders (3-4) in a rematch of the Eagles’ 34-31 overtime win in Week 4.

To the predictions:

Reuben Frank (5-2)

I see this as a dangerous game. At least on the outside, it looks like a trap game, wedged between the Dolphins and Cowboys, and while Washington doesn’t beat the Eagles too often – the Eagles are 10-3 in 13 matchups since 2017 – there have been some way-too-close games lately. Overtime earlier this year. An upset loss last year. A four-point win in 2021. A couple losses in 2020. A five-point win in 2019. Washington just always seems to play the Eagles tough, no matter who the coach is or who the quarterback is. They always seem to have a very good defensive line and a power running game, and those things give the Eagles trouble. That said, I do think the Eagles will get out of Landover with a win Sunday afternoon. I don’t like that Jalen Hurts isn’t totally healthy, they won’t have Bradley Roby back in the slot, and it looks like Jordan Davis will be out as well. But this team finds ways to win, and I expect that to continue at FedEx Sunday. I think Hurts will overcome this latest injury, and I expect the pass rush – which now has 18 sacks in the last four games – to dominate that Washington offensive line and make life difficult for Sam Howell.

Eagles 27, Washington 24

Dave Zangaro (5-2)

This has all the makings of a trap game on paper. The wounded Washington Commanders game sandwiched between a Sunday Night Football game against the high-flying Dolphins and a home game before the bye against the Dallas Cowboys. But the Commanders took the Eagles to overtime a few weeks ago, so I have a hard time believing the Eagles are going to overlook them on Sunday.

The Commanders are 1-2 in their three games since that last meeting and are coming off a dreadful performance in a 14-7 loss to the Giants. The Commanders have some individual players who are scary, especially their four starters on the defensive line. But Sam Howell very likely isn’t going to play as well as he did in Week 4 and the Eagles’ defensive line should be able to get to him early and often in this one. I know that the Commanders sometimes play the Eagles close but I don’t think this is going to be one of those games.

Eagles 27, Commanders 14

Barrett Brooks (6-1)

It's time the Eagles play up to their capabilities instead of the potential of what they could be. There should be no shoulda, coulda or woulda from this point forward. On the offensive side of the ball, Jalen Hurts must practice ball security. There have been many turnovers this year. I'm not saying that all the INTs and fumbles are his fault, but he has been accountable for a good bit of them. Things like pocket presence and hanging on to the ball are things that can be corrected. The Birds must protect Hurts by keeping the run pass ratio balanced. D’Andre Swift must be a factor in this game.

Defensively, I am really liking DC Sean Desai's play calling and maximizing the players that are healthy. With the addition of safety Kevin Byard, the Birds might have just become one of the best secondaries in the NFL. This should be a statement game for the Eagles. From the very beginning, there shouldn't be any hope given to the Commanders, that they have a shot to win this game.

Eagles 34, Commanders 21

Mike Mulhern (6-1)

The Eagles needed overtime to take down the Commanders back in Week 4, but since then things have gone completely south down in DC. Ron Rivera’s seat is red-hot. Sam Howell is getting battered. Jonathan Allen is cursing up a storm. They are ripe for destruction on Sunday and the Eagles are just the team to do it. Nick Sirianni’s club is playing with a Super Bowl swagger after dominating the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football. The defense was nearly flawless against the NFL’s best offense while Jalen Hurts battled through a knee injury and a couple ghastly turnovers to carry the Eagles to a 6-1 start.

AJ Brown won’t have rookie corner Emmanuel Forbes (who has since been benched) to pick on this time around, but he’ll set an NFL record with his sixth straight game going over 125 receiving yards. I see an interception a piece for the Eagles safety duo of the newly-acquired Kevin Byard and the now-healthy Reed Blankenship. The trip back up I-95 will be a joyous one.

Eagles 31, Commanders 20

