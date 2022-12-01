Eagles DT Jordan Davis lost 20 pounds while rehabbing ankle injury

Jordan Davis is returning to the Eagles lineup and he’ll be in even better condition after rehabbing a high ankle injury.

Out of the lineup since Week 8, Davis told Josh Tolentino of The Inquirer that he lost 20 pounds while on injured reserve, putting an increased focus on his conditioning.

Jordan Davis said he’s lost 20 pounds over the past four weeks. Said his conditioning was a focus with the training and strength staff. He felt like he was playing at a fast level today during practice — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) December 1, 2022

The added athleticism should make the monstrous defensive tackle that much more efficient.

The former Georiga All-American had played in all seven games before then, starting five.

Davis has totaled 14 tackles since his NFL debut while being the main cog in the Philadelphia defensive front that should be dominant with Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh also in the lineup.

List

Titans Mike Vrabel calls Eagles the NFL's best team; Says Week 13 is about more than A.J. Brown

List

8 key matchups Eagles fans should watch during Week 13 slate of games

List

NFC playoff picture: Eagles control their own destiny in race for No. 1 seed

List

What the Eagles are saying ahead of Week 13 matchup vs. Titans

Related

Titans DT Jeffery Simmons on what makes Eagles QB Jalen Hurts so effective Tom Brady has high praise for Eagles QB Jalen Hurts after his performance vs. Packers Eagles CB Darius Slay praises Packers QB Jordan Love for his play in relief of Aaron Rodgers Eagles CB Darius Slay on Nick Sirianni really understanding his team and the NFL game Titans prepping for Eagles by using Meek Mill's Dreams and Nightmares as motivation

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire