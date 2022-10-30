Eagles DT Jordan Davis could miss time after suffering high ankle sprain in win over Steelers

#Eagles first-round DT Jordan Davis is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain based on the initial exam, source said. Those are generally 4-6 week injuries, but he’ll have an MRI to determine his time frame. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 30, 2022

The Eagles could be without rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis for 4-6 weeks after he exited Sunday’s win over Pittsburgh with a high ankle sprain.

Davis will clearly miss Thursday’s matchup against the Houston Texans, and a Monday MRI could put the rookie on injured reserve if he does receive a month-long diagnosis.

One of the NFL’s highest-graded rookies, Davis had two tackles before being carted off.

Instant analysis of Eagles 35-13 win over the Steelers in Week 8

Twitter reacts to A.J. Brown's dominant 3 TD first-half performance vs. Steelers

Twitter reacts to Lane Johnson arriving for Week 8 dressed as Jason Kelce

