Eagles DT Jordan Davis could miss time after suffering high ankle sprain in win over Steelers

Glenn Erby
·1 min read

The Eagles could be without rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis for 4-6 weeks after he exited Sunday’s win over Pittsburgh with a high ankle sprain.

Davis will clearly miss Thursday’s matchup against the Houston Texans, and a Monday MRI could put the rookie on injured reserve if he does receive a month-long diagnosis.

One of the NFL’s highest-graded rookies, Davis had two tackles before being carted off.

List

Instant analysis of Eagles 35-13 win over the Steelers in Week 8

List

Twitter reacts to A.J. Brown's dominant 3 TD first-half performance vs. Steelers

List

Twitter reacts to Lane Johnson arriving for Week 8 dressed as Jason Kelce

Related

Watch: Eagles WR A.J. Brown 'Mossed' Steelers Ahkello Witherspoon for 3rd TD of 1st half

Eagles land in the top 3 of an ESPN ranking of the NFL's deepest rosters

Robert Quinn will be a free agent in 2023 after Eagles agree to void final 2 years of deal

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire

Recommended Stories