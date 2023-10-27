Eagles’ DT Jordan Davis could miss matchup vs. Commanders with hamstring injury

The Eagles are No. 1 in the NFL at stopping the run (62.8 YPG allowed) and second year defensive tackle Jordan Davis is big part of that success.

Jordan tweaked his hamstring on Thursday, is not practicing on Saturday and could be in jeopardy of missing Sunday’s matchup against Washington.

#Eagles DT Jordan Davis, who suffered a hamstring injury at Thursday’s practice, just watching warm-ups today: pic.twitter.com/9DIeeRvKDZ — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) October 27, 2023

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire