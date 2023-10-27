Advertisement

Eagles’ DT Jordan Davis could miss matchup vs. Commanders with hamstring injury

Glenn Erby

The Eagles are No. 1 in the NFL at stopping the run (62.8 YPG allowed) and second year defensive tackle Jordan Davis is big part of that success.

Jordan tweaked his hamstring on Thursday, is not practicing on Saturday and could be in jeopardy of missing Sunday’s matchup against Washington.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire