Eagles DT Javon Hargrave's sack pace and more in Eagles Stats

Javon Hargrave's wild sack pace in this week's Roob Stats

Our first Jake Elliott stat in a couple years, lots of Javon Hargrave, a little Darius Slay and a wild blocked punt stat.

That’s just a sampling of what you’ll find in this week’s edition of Roob’s Eagles Stats!

BOOMING THOSE KICKS: With his 58-yard field goal Sunday, Jake Elliott became the 16th kicker in history to make more than one field goal from 58 yards or deeper in his career. Elliott of course also had that 61-yarder against the Giants in 2017. Only five kickers made more than two from 58 and out – Matt Prater (8), Greg Zuerlein (5), Brett Maher (4), Sebastian Janikowski (3) and Dan Carpenter (3). Elliott is now responsible for two of the three-longest FGs in Eagles history. Tony Franklin hit a 59-yarder at Dallas in 1979.

CHASING DESEAN: With 77 yards against the Panthers after 122 against the Chiefs, DeVonta Smith became the first Eagles WR with consecutive games of at least 77 yards since Alshon Jeffery in 2018 and the first rookie since Jordan Matthews had three in a row in 2014. Smith now has 314 yards, second-most in Eagles history by a player in his first five games. DeSean Jackson had 335 in 2008. His 25 catches are also second-most but behind Keith Jackson’s 29 in 1988. Kenny Gainwell is 10th on that list with 14 catches. The Eagles are the only team with two rookies who have at least 14 receptions.

INCREDIBLE START: Javon Hargrave’s 6.0 sacks are tied for 6th-most in NFL history by a defensive tackle through the first five games of a season. One-time Eagle Keith Millard had 8.0 for the Vikings in 1989, Aaron Donald had 7 ½ last year for the Rams, and Wayne Martin, John Randle and Warren Sapp each had 6 ½ after five games. Hargrave is only 5 ½ sacks shy of the overall Eagles record for defensive tackles. Andy Harmon had 11 ½ in 1993 and also 11 in 1995. The only other Eagles DTs to reach double digits are Kenny Clarke (10 ½ in 1984), Jerome Brown (10 ½ in 1989) and Fletcher Cox (10 ½ in 2018).

MIKE ZORDICH NAME CHECK: Darius Slay became the first Eagle with two interceptions in a game since Jordan Hicks did it against the Cowboys on the last day of the 2016 season and the first Eagles cornerback with two INTs in a game since Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie back in the 2012 opener in Cleveland. At 30 years, 9 months, 12 days, Slay became the oldest Eagle with two INTs in a game since safety Mike Zordich picked off Cherry Hill’s Glenn Foley twice in a 21-20 Eagles win over the Jets late in the 1996 season. Slay became the oldest cornerback in Eagles history with two INTs in a game.

THEY’RE REALLY GOOD AT IT BUT …: The Eagles are 5th in the NFL in yards per rushing attempts at 5.2 and 26th in rushing attempts with 113. They’re the first NFL team in 22 years and only the second since 1948 to average 5.2 yards per run through five games on fewer than 23 attempts per game. The 1999 Panthers averaged 5.9 on just 20 carries per game.

A BLOCKED PUNT STAT! T.J. Edwards’ blocked punt was the first in the final four minutes of a game by a team that was trailing that led to the winning points in seven years. In 2014, the Dolphins and Vikings were tied 35-all with 45 seconds left at Sun Life Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Vikings had a 4th-and-12 on their own 11-yard-line and Jeff Locke’s punt was blocked out of the end zone by Terrence Fede for a safety. The Dolphins took a couple knees and won 37-35.

NATE GERRY ALERT: Sunday’s game was the first for the Eagles with three interceptions since Week 2 of 2019, when Ronald Darby, Sidney Jones and Nate Gerry picked off Matt Ryan in Atlanta. Last time Eagles cornerbacks had three INTs in a game was in 2017 in the same stadium as Sunday. In a 28-23 win over the Panthers at Bank of America Stadium, Pat Robinson, Rasul Douglas and Jalen Mills all picked off Cam Newton.Nine of the last 11 times the Eagles have had three INTs in a game it’s been on the road. This was also the first game since at Dallas in 2017 the Eagles had three INTs and three sacks.

THIS ONE IS SHOCKING: The Eagles are one of only two NFL teams ranked in the top 10 in both yards per play and yards allowed per play. The Eagles are averaging 6.09 yards per play, 10th-best in the league, and 5.01 yards allowed per play, 4th-best in the league. The last time they were over 6.0 for a full season was 2013, Chip Kelly’s first season (6.33). The last time they were under 5.0 for a full season on defense was 2009, when they finished the season at 4.95 under defensive coordinator Sean McDermott. The only other team in the top-10 is the Browns, who are No. 8th in yards per play (6.27) and 7th in yards allowed per play (5.12).

QUEZ IS FAST: Quez Watkins is tied for second in the NFL with three in catches of 40 yards or more. Only Ja’Marr Chase – with four – has more. Deebo Samuel, Tyler Lockett, DeSean Jackson, Mike Williams, Cooper Kupp, Diontae Johnson and CeeDee Lamb also have three. Quez is the first Eagle with three 40-yard catches through Week 5 since DeSean Jackson had four in 2013.

PRETTY GOOD COMPANY: Jalen Hurts’ combined total of 2,812 passing and rushing yards is 5th-highest in NFL history by a quarterback through his first nine career games. He trails only Cam Newton (2,979), Pat Mahomes (2,939), Justin Herbert (2,886) and Deshaun Watson (2,841) and is just ahead of Andrew Luck (2,790).

