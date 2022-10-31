Eagles DT Javon Hargrave takes a shot at Steelers for not re-signing him

It isn’t often the Pittsburgh Steelers swing and miss when it comes to not paying in-house free agents. Typically when a player leaves the Steelers they don’t mirror the success they had in Pittsburgh much less improve on it.

The same cannot be said for defensive tackle Javon Hargrave. Hargrave left the Steelers in free agency before the start of the 2020 season. Hargrave had been grossly underused during his tenure with Pittsburgh going back to when the team drafted him in the third round of the 2016 NFL draft.

Since leaving the Steelers, Hargrave has flourished and on Sunday he made a statement against his old team with eight tackles, two sacks, two hurries, one tackle for loss and one forced fumble. Hargrave then took to Instagram after the game and threw a not-so-subtle jab at his old team for not believing in him enough to try to sign him. Maybe more troubling is how many current and past Steelers liked his post.

