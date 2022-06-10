Eagles DT Javon Hargrave lands behind Aaron Donald in ranking of NFL’s top-10 disruptors of 2021
Javon Hargrave’s production improved drastically in year two with the Eagles and 2022 could be a career-defining season for a defensive tackle looking for another huge payday.
Philadelphia has a decision to make on Hargrave, who is entering the final year of a three-year, $39 million contract he signed as a free agent in 2020 after coming over from Pittsburgh.
Hargrave started 2021 off on a scorching pace, registering six sacks in the Eagles’ first five games before doubles teams and schemes slowed the talented defensive tackle down. Hargrave was a disruptor all year, and he landed high in an NFL.com ranking of the top-10 in the league, coming in at No. 9 on the list behind the Rams’ all-world defender, Aaron Donald.
Hargrave shined in his second season playing alongside Fletcher Cox, earning his first Pro Bowl nod. He posted a career-high 7.5 sacks and three turnovers caused via pressure. Cox capitalized on one of those turnovers, recovering a fumble forced by Hargrave for a touchdown against Dallas in Week 3.
Leonard Floyd came in at No. 10 on the list followed by Hargrave, Donald, Nick Bosa (7), Myles Garrett (6), and Yannick Ngakoue rounding out the top-10.
Micah Parsons (4), Maxx Crosby (3), T.J. Watt (2), and the Bengals’ Troy Hendrickson (1) rounded out the top-5.
Hargrave recorded 63 tackles (27 solo), 7.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a pass defense during 16 games last season and he could be even more impactful after the addition of Haason Reddick and Jordan Davis.
