Eagles’ DT Jalen Carter named to the NFLPA’s Rookie Premiere Class of 2023
The NFL Players Association (NFLPA) and its marketing and licensing business unit NFL Players Inc., just announced the NFLPA Rookie Premiere Class of 2023, and one Eagle made a list.
It shows the star power and potential of Jalen Carter, with the event usually featuring quarterbacks and skill players.
The NFL Players Association invited 45 players to its annual NFL Players Rookie Premiere event May 18-21 in L.A.
The full list, from an NFL Management Council memo to clubs: pic.twitter.com/L5S63owkkX
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 4, 2023
DeVonta Smith and Kenneth Gainwell attended in 2021, while undrafted rookie Carson Strong was invited in 2022.
Starting its 27th year, NFLPA Rookie Premiere, presented by Panini America, has represented a rite of passage for many of the game’s most marketable rookie stars to learn the business of football and jumpstart their endorsement careers before training camp.
