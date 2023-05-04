Eagles DT Jalen Carter become first 1st-round pick to sign contract

The Philadelphia Eagles wasted no time in getting things going with signing their 2023 NFL draft rookie class. The team announced on Thursday they had signed three draft picks including first-round defensive tackle Jalen Carter.

Carter’s contract is a 4-year, fully-guaranteed $21,806,184 deal and his 2023 cap hit is $3.96 million.

Philadelphia selected Carter with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Carter was the most impressive defensive player in all of college football for much of last season and was neck and neck with Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. as the top defensive player in the draft.

Carter is one of two Georgia defensive stars the Eagles took in the first round. The Eagles use their No. 30 overall pick to select Georgia EDGE Nolan Smith.

Making it official We've signed DT Jalen Carter, QB Tanner McKee, and DT Moro Ojomo.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/sQcDKsMn5D — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 4, 2023

More 2023 NFL draft!

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire