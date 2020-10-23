Eagles DT Hassan Ridgeway to miss the rest of the season with a biceps injury

The Philadelphia Eagles will be without defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway after head coach Doug Pederson confirmed that his biceps injury is season-ending.

Eagles DT Hassan Ridgeway will miss the rest of the season with a biceps injury, Doug Pederson said. — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) October 23, 2020





Ridgeway has one sack and nine tackles on the season while playing 20% of the snaps at defensive tackle for the Eagles before suffering the injury against the New York Giants.

The Eagles are now down to Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, and T.Y. McGill in the interior with Ridgeway and Malik Jackson out with injuries.