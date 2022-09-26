Eagles DT Fletcher Cox talks playing against Carson Wentz for the first time

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox has terrorized the Washington Commanders since being drafted No. 12 overall in 2012. In 19 career games against Washington before Sunday, Cox had 15 sacks vs. Washington — the most against any single team.

This meeting was a little different when the Commanders hosted the Eagles in Week 3. It was the first time Cox would face off against former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz. The pair were teammates for five seasons and developed a strong friendship based on similar interests, such as hunting and the outdoors.

Cox fared much better than Wentz on Sunday. Wentz was sacked nine times in Washington’s 24-8 loss to the Eagles, with Cox responsible for 1.5 of those sacks.

After the game, Cox was asked about talking with Wentz before the game.

“Yeah, I don’t think we talked about football once,” Cox said. “We talked about life, what’s going on, mostly about what we both love most outside of football, hunting and outdoors and things. Asked him how the family was doing, but I don’t think we spoke one word about football.”

Cox was then asked what it was like competing against a friend.

“It was weird,” Cox answered. “It was weird to see him in another color knowing we were about to compete against each other, you know, I respect the hell out of [QB] Carson Wentz], he’s competitive and a really hard worker. But he was on the other side today, so obviously, our conversations and friendship will still go on because we see that team again.”

The next time is Monday, Nov. 14 on Monday Night Football as Wentz makes his return to Philadelphia. The Commanders certainly hope for a better performance from Wentz and his teammates when they face Cox and company next time.

