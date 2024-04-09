Eagles’ DT Fletcher Cox officially announces his retirement from the NFL after 12 seasons

Fletcher Cox had been enjoying his offseason amid speculation that he and Jason Kelce were set to retire as members of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Cox gave Kelce the stage first, allowing the All-Pro center to exit with an emotional press conference in front of family and friends.

Cox returned to the NovaCare Complex for his official retirement announcement.

Watch Fletcher Cox's official retirement press conference. https://t.co/yKI9jGJUGq — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 9, 2024

Cox, 33, played 12 NFL seasons after the Eagles selected him in the first round of the 2012 draft.

In 2023, Cox produced 33 tackles, five sacks, 17 quarterback hits, and three tackles for loss, remaining a steady force as an interior pass rusher.

Cox made the Pro Bowl every season from 2015 to 2020 and re-signed with Philadelphia last offseason on a one-year, $10 million deal.

Cox will exit with 348 solo tackles, 164 assists, 69.5 sacks, and 14 fumble recoveries. He has been selected to six Pro Bowls and has won a Super Bowl.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire