Eagles DT Fletcher Cox exits game vs. Cowboys with cramps
Injury Update: DT Fletcher Cox was cramping up and went to the locker room.
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 28, 2021
Philadelphia Eagles star defensive tackle Fletcher Cox was forced to leave Monday night’s game against the Cowboys with cramps.
It’s unknown if the star defensive tackle will return, with Philadelphia down 34-14.
Cox has logged a fumble return for a touchdown in what was the Eagles’ only bright spot on the defensive side of the ball.
