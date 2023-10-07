Eagles DT depth ready to hold it down without Cox this weekend originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Jordan Davis says Fletcher Cox is like his safety net.

“I’m going to miss that this week,” Davis said.

The Eagles are flying to Los Angeles today to face the Rams in Week 5 and they’re going to have to do it without their six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle. Cox is out for this game after getting an epidural to alleviate some back pain earlier in the week.

While the super-durable Cox is expected to miss just one game, this is an opportunity for the Eagles to show off their depth at the position.

“I’m not really concerned if there’s going to be any dropoff,” Davis said. “There shouldn’t be any dropoff. That’s how we carry ourselves. We’re professionals. That’s why we get paid to do. We’re here for a reason. You go in there and we play for the Eagles. Shoot, we hold ourselves to a higher standard than a lot of people. We know we’re ready for the moment.”

Without Cox and Marlton Tuipulotu (triceps), the Eagles still have plenty of talent at defensive tackle with Davis, Jalen Carter, Milton Williams, Kentavius Street and Moro Ojomo.

While Davis, Carter and Williams have already been playing significant snaps this season, this game should be an opportunity for the veteran Street to pick up some more snaps and the first chance for Ojomo, a seventh-round pick from Texas, to be active.

“They have worked hard for an opportunity to be able to have more reps, if that's the case, if that's what happens this week, and just take advantage of the opportunities,” head coach Nick Sirianni said on Friday.

“That's what being a backup player in this league is about, is that you've got to take advantage of your opportunities and make them count when you get them.

So that's really what I want to see, and just play with that energy and that passion and that fire that they have been playing with at practice since they have gotten here.”

Cox, 32, has been incredibly durable in his career so it’s strange to see the Eagles play without him. Cox hasn’t missed a game that wasn’t a regular season finale since the 2017 season. And he’s never played fewer than 14 games in a season.

In his 12 year career, Cox has played 177 games and has logged more than 8,700 defensive snaps at a position that rotates.

His younger teammates have certainly noticed.

“What’s this, Year 12? Yeah, that’s impressive,” Williams said. “You can see he takes care of his body and makes sure he’s ready to go whenever it’s time.”

Without Cox, some of the other players will need to fill the leadership void. A lot of that responsibility will fall on 35-year-old Brandon Graham, who is the longest-tenured professional athlete in the city. Graham is more than ready to take on that challenge.

And Graham is actually excited for the younger defensive tackles to get their chance.

“We strong at that position,” Graham said. “And Fletch knows we’re going to go out there and take care of business and do it for him. We know what he’s all about. It sucks that he can’t go out there with us but I feel like the guys are going to step up in a big way. And this is their opportunity to show what’s to come from them.”

Even though Cox won’t be playing on Sunday, Davis said Cox’s presence will still be there. He plans on calling Cox from the visitors locker room at SoFi Stadium to get any last little tips or bits of advice.

And Davis said he’ll even check his phone at halftime to see if a text from Cox has come through.

“He’s one of the guys that I looked up to and now just being in the same room as him, I get the experience, and I get to grow as a professional myself,” Davis said. “You want to be dependable. That’s what it is. He’s been dependable his whole career. Now it’s time for us to be dependable for him and pick up the slack while he’s gone.”

