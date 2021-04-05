Are the Eagles 'in the driver's seat' for Russell Wilson if the Seahawks part with him?

Are Eagles 'in the driver's seat' for Russell Wilson if Seahawks part with him? originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Barring a massive change in the three-plus weeks leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, it seems likely that Russell Wilson will stay with the Seattle Seahawks.

While there was some discord between the two sides this offseason, the Seahawks certainly want to keep their franchise quarterback, and they've done a lot to surround Wilson with weapons that should make his life easier.

Meanwhile, Wilson has expressed a desire to stay with Seattle but has indicated that he would move on if things can't work out.

As such, it's anyone's guess as to whether or not Wilson will be with Seattle long-term or if ideological differences between him, Pete Carroll, and the Seahawks front office will break up this nearly decade-long partnership. Even with speculation dying down (comparatively) about a Wilson trade in 2021, there are still some looking ahead to a potential Wilson sweepstakes in 2022.

And if Wilson becomes available in the future, one NFL executive thinks the Philadelphia Eagles could be an option for him.

“All they’re doing is stockpiling picks for next year, so they can get weapons for Jalen Hurts or acquire one of the top two overall picks to draft a quarterback,” an exec said of the Eagles, per Mike Sando of The Athletic.

And I would put Philly in the driver’s seat for Russell Wilson next year if Seattle moves him. That would have Howie Roseman written all over it.

An NFL executive per Mike Sando

The Eagles did pick up some extra draft capital by trading down with the Miami Dolphins from the No. 6 to No. 12 spot in the 2021 NFL Draft. They also will have an extra first or second-round pick that they acquired from the Indianapolis Colts in the Carson Wentz trade.

So, hypothetically, the Eagles could make a play for Wilson. That said, there are some major questions about any potential deal.

Story continues

First of all, will Wilson even be available? If things go well for him in Seattle this year, the answer would be a resounding no.

Second, the Eagles aren't on the list of four teams that Wilson would prefer to be traded to. Since Wilson is armed with a no-trade clause, he would ultimately get to decide where he goes, and it's unclear if he would want to join the Eagles.

Considering the problems that the Eagles had blocking last year, he might be scared off from joining them. Granted, they dealt with a lot of injuries, but Wilson would probably want to go to a team with a relatively established offensive line.

While the Eagles may have the resources to get a Wilson trade done, there would be many obstacles to getting it done. And at this point, it's not something that would really be in consideration until 2022, unless Wilson demands a trade.

For now, Seahawks fans can rest easy. It doesn't seem like Wilson is going to be traded any time soon.