Eagles drive down field and score to open Super Bowl 57

The only Philadelphia Eagles fans who will be upset about their first touchdown in Super Bowl 57 are those who had running back Kenneth Gainwell to score the first six points.

At first, on the opening drive, Gainwell was given credit for a touchdown.

However, a review had the running back just short of the goal line.

Instead, it was Jalen Hurts who bulled his way to paydirt to complete an 11-play, 75-yard march that took 4:51.

The Chiefs won the toss and deferred and Nick Sirianni’s NFC champs were more than happy to go on offense.

The Eagles had scored on a league-leading 11 opening positions in the season.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire