Eagles draw even with Washington 10-10 at halftime on Jalen Hurts’ 1-yard run

The Eagles gained 261 yards in the first half, outgaining Washington by 132 yards. If not for two costly turnovers, Philadelphia likley would lead Tuesday night.

Instead, the Eagles are tied with Washington 10-10 at halftime.

The Eagles trailed 10-0 after Jalen Hurts‘ interception — the result of a drop by Dallas Goedert combined with bad luck — led to a Washington touchdown and a Hurts fumble resulted in a Washington red zone field goal. Washington’s scoring drives covered 26 and 49 yards.

The Eagles responded with a red zone field goal, failing to get into the end zone despite two plays from the 2-yard line.

They got their first touchdown with 1:29 remaining in the half on a 1-yard quarterback sneak by Hurts.

Hurts is 11-of-14 for 169 yards and an interception. He four carries for 17 yards with a touchdown and a lost fumble. Goedert has five catches for 98 yards, and Miles Sanders has rushed for 69 yards on 13 carries.

Washington got a 1-yard touchdown run by Antonio Gibson and Brian Johnson’s 22-yard field goal.

Garrett Gilbert, signed last week, is starting only because Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen remain on the COVID-19 list. He is 9-of-13 for 105 yards.

