Eagles Draft Rumors: Adam Schefter says 4 QB’s will be selected in the first six or seven picks

“There’ll be 4 quarterbacks taken in the first 6 or 7 picks of the Draft. Take that to the bank.”

– @AdamSchefter on NFL Live — Laurie Horesh (@LaurieHoresh) March 16, 2021

The NFL draft is 43 days away and as the Eagles work to get under the salary cap, there’s certain to be a daily drama about what the franchise truly feels about their starting quarterback.

Despite the Eagles reportedly being all-in on Jalen Hurts for 2021, the franchise sent their offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach to Fargo, North Dakota for Trey Lance’s pro day.

On Tuesday’s ‘NFL Live’ on ESPN, Adam Schefter called his shot, predicting that four quarterbacks will go in the first-seven picks or so.

The quarterback craze is truly real and we’ll take a look below at where all four guys could land.

1. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS: QB TREVOR LAWRENCE, CLEMSON

Dec 19, 2020; Charlotte, NC, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) warms up before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Lawrence can make all throws to every part of the field, and he's Urban Meyer's guy. The former Clemson All-American will be the No. 1 overall pick.

2. NEW YORK JETS: QB ZACH WILSON, BYU

Sep 7, 2020; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Zach Wilson (1) looks to pass against the Navy Midshipmen during the first half at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Wilson is rising up draft boards and unless a mystery team wants surfaces, it'll be the former BYU star landing on Robert Saleh's first roster.

3. ATLANTA FALCONS (VIA DOLPHINS): QB TREY LANCE, NORTH DAKOTA STATE or QB JUSTIN FIELDS, OHIO STATE

Jan. 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields (1) drops back to pass during the fourth quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Robertson-USA TODAY Sports

At this point, it'll be about whether the Falcons covet Lance or Justin Fields. The Falcons selected Matt Ryan in 2008, and now new general manager Terry Fontenot will likely jump up one spot to snag the guy he wants. With Lance having only started one full season at North Dakota State, Fontenot could snag the former FCS star, and move on from Matt Ryan when his cap hit balloons to more than $40 million.

4. MIAMI DOLPHINS (VIA FALCONS): WR JA’MARR CHASE, LSU

Nov 9, 2019; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) pulls in a touchdown pass over Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Trevon Diggs (7) during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Tua needs a weapon and unless Howie Roseman trades up, the Eagles won't be getting the top wideout on the board.

5. CINCINNATI BENGALS:

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) in action against Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat (94) during the NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Burrow is the guy for the Bengals and it'll be Penei Sewell here.

6. Philadelphia Eagles could draft QB, TE, WR, trade down

Sep 27, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman during warmups against the Cincinnati Bengals at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles hold all the cards for the fourth quarterback spot. Does Roseman take Lance if he's still on the board, depending on what happens with the Falcons? If the Falcons trade up for Lance, Does Roseman trade back and acquire assets with the Carolina Panthers sitting at No. 8 and badly needing a quarterback? Roseman could sit at No. 6 and nab DeVonta Smith, Kyle Pitts, or Jaylen Waddle with the pick. The Eagles could also trade back two slots with the Panthers, allowing Carolina to draft Justin Fields, and hope that the Lions don't shake up the draft at No. 7 and select Kyle Pitts.

