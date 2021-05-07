Eagles draft room disagreement amused Lions GM Brad Holmes

Why Lions' GM laughed at Eagles' draft room disagreement originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles' trade up to pick DeVonta Smith in the first round was the headline of their NFL Draft weekend, but following closely behind was the viral video of general manager Howie Roseman and senior football advisor Tom Donahoe seemingly butting heads over a draft pick on Day 2.

Roseman admitted there were some in the room (you know, like Donahoe) who liked certain players over others, and when the Eagles traded down in Round 3 to eventually take Milton Williams instead of standing pat and taking Alim McNeill, Donahoe wasn't too pleased.

"Discussion and debate and having these conversations, it's OK," Roseman said. "You'd rather have that. You'd rather have that passion."

I think Roseman's correct there... but the Eagles also become a laughing stock for a day, and apparently not only among fans.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes joined ProFootballTalk Live on Thursday to talk all things Lions, and at one point hosts Mike Florio and Chris Simms brought up the awkward Eagles exchange because Detroit selected McNeill one spot ahead of the Eagles. Here's what Holmes had to say

"You know, I was not aware of that until the next day. Somebody mentioned there was something that came out about us selecting Alim, and something - I had no idea and then I kind of saw the video the next day. We're just, he's another one we're just extremely thrilled to land. [...] But yeah, it was kind of amusing when I saw the video."

I like how Holmes tried to play the diplomat and not rag on Roseman, who he might one day want to deal with, but then not being able to contain his amusement at snagging a player he liked and causing a little schism in the process.

If McNeill turns out to be a much better player than Milton in the long run, this one will probably sting - for Roseman, and for Eagles fans.

But is being the butt of a joke about a disagreement over a third-round pick really a big deal when all's said and done? No, of course not. The Eagles largely had a good draft, and seem to have some sort of cohesive vision going into 2021. It could be worse.

On the other hand, you've got rival GMs laughing at you, so it could also be better.

