Should Eagles draft a QB at 6? NFL draft expert weighs in

The Eagles traded Carson Wentz a week ago and since then the big question in Philadelphia has revolved around the future of the quarterback position.

Are the Eagles going to stick with Jalen Hurts or are they going to use their first-round pick and draft one?

While the Eagles are keeping their options open and will do their homework on the top quarterbacks in this year’s class, ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. wouldn’t use the No. 6 pick on one. On the First Draft podcast, Kiper laid out his plan.

“So you have three receivers (JaMarr Chase, DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle) who are going to be there, probably two of those three could be there at 6. Do you pass on them to take a quarterback? I don’t think so,” Kiper said.

“I think at 6, you take one of those receivers, you go for it with Jalen Hurts. You see what happens with him and then next year you decide what you want to do in terms of a quarterback. But I think Jalen Hurts right now, by default, by the trade of Wentz, I don’t know if you say he’s earned it or he’s shown enough, but I would stick with Hurts, see how he evolves, how he develops, draft Chase or Smith and then go forward there. And then reevaluate after his second year with Jalen Hurts, his first full season.”

In his latest mock draft, Kiper gives the Eagles Chase at No. 6. That would be a great pick.

Of course, if the Eagles fall in love with one of these quarterbacks, my guess is they wouldn’t play a waiting game. Let’s say they determine Justin Fields from Ohio State (just picking one of the three) is the guy they want. If they don’t think he’s going to make it to No. 6, then my guess is the Eagles’ would be willing to trade up to get him. If you like a quarterback enough to take him at No. 6, you better like him enough to move up and get him. That kind of jibes with the Eagles’ philosophy at the position. It’s why they were so aggressive to get Wentz five years ago.

But I also like Kiper’s plan. Hurts did enough good things last year to warrant a second look and making a pick to help maximize his potential is a good idea.

Kiper seems intrigued by Hurts but doesn’t seem convinced about his long-term future. He mentioned that defenses will have more time to prepare for Hurts in 2021. But it’s also worth pointing out that Hurts will have a full offseason with a new head coach and play caller presumably designing an offense around his strengths.

There are so many unknowns about Hurts and the Eagles heading into the 2021 season.

“I don’t know how you feel that Jalen Hurts is automatically the guy,” Kiper said, “but you’re almost forced to feel that way.”

