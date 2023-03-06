Eagles draft prospects: 10 players that impressed at the NFL scouting combine

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine is a wrap, and while players improved their stock greatly, we’re looking at ten potential Eagles fits that impressed the most.

With Philadelphia potentially targeting a running back in April’s draft, names like Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Zach Charbonnet were on display.

On the defensive side of the football, Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, T.J. Edwards, Kyzir White, James Bradberry, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and Marcus Epps are all slated for free agency. It won’t be possible for the Eagles to bring them all back, especially once Jalen Hurts signs his new deal.

Philadelphia could look to draft a cornerback and safety with multiple free agents in the secondary.

Chase Brown, RB, Illinois

Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Chase Brown ran a 4.43-second 40-yard dash and then led all combine running backs with his 40-inch vertical and 10-foot-7 broad jump.

Brown had 2,648 yards and 15 touchdowns with Illinois the past two seasons and could be the guy if Philadelphia goes running back in the second round.

Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jahmyr Gibbs showing he has perhaps the most elite feet at RB in the NFL Draft. #NFLCombine #RollTide #AlabamaFootball pic.twitter.com/qYojf7dAD5 — Justin Riley (@JustinRiley7) March 5, 2023

Gibbs had a formal meeting with Philadelphia and put his speed on display with his first 40-yard dash.

Story continues

Jahmyr Gibbs runs a 4.40 forty🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ky9VVbyAAB — PFF College (@PFF_College) March 5, 2023

Gibbs weighed in at 199 pounds and caught nearly every pass thrown his way while displaying excellent vision and footwork.

Nolan Smith, DE, Georgia

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Smith made himself some money this week and he’d be a perfect fit in Philadelphia. An athletic linebacker that can do more than just rush the passer, Smith may start to climb draft boards.

The Georgia pass rusher is finally healthy again after a torn pectoral muscle and he just blazed a 4.44 40-yard dash.

Will Anderson Jr., DE, Alabama

Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

He’ll likely be gone before the Eagles pick at No. 10 overall, but he impressed and is a Day 1 fit for the team as a pass rusher.

Anderson ran a 4.6 forty-yard dash at 253 pounds as well.

Chrstian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

4.38 on the second attempt for Christian Gonzalez🦆💨 pic.twitter.com/sc14OQeLvx — PFF College (@PFF_College) March 3, 2023

The Oregon cornerback staked his claim to being the top cornerback off the board.

As expected, CB Christian Gonzalez has looked awesome working out. And the tape is equally impressive…why he is No. 5 overall in my top-100. https://t.co/ebe1qLcIkn — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) March 3, 2023

DJ Turner II, CB, Michigan

Michigan defensive back DJ Turner (5) tackles Ohio State wide receiver Xavier Johnson during the second half Nov. 26, 2022 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

Howie Roseman likes speed and the Michigan cornerback captured the attention of everyone in Lucas Oil Stadium,

Michigan CB DJ Turner II is early leader for fastest player at 2023 NFL Scouting Combine after posting a time of 4.26 seconds in the 40-yard dash on Fridayhttps://t.co/c1poXaLdFl pic.twitter.com/WexkAPOwWU — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) March 3, 2023

The Michigan cornerback ran an eye-popping 4.26 40-yard dash, along with a 10-9 broad jump and a vertical leap of 38 1/2 inches.

Sydney Brown, CB, Illinois

Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Usat Wisconsin Vs Illinois Football 100122 2818 Ttm

Philadelphia has a need at safety and cornerback and Brown finished in the top three among defensive backs in the Next Gen Stats athleticism scores, posting a 4.47 40, a 10-10 broad jump, and a 40 1/2-inch vertical.

Illinois' Sydney Brown had six interceptions in 2022 — from the slot, the box, cornerback alignment, and the deep third. NFL teams valuing do-it-all coverage defenders should start lining up. This year's Jalen Pitre? pic.twitter.com/uqYUGpEtRk — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) February 26, 2023

Philadelphia didn’t give Jalen Pitre any love in 2022, but Brown could make losing C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Marcus Epps okay.

Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas



Aem Ut Vs Tcu 25

Robinson is the top running back in the class, and a player that would fit in Philadelphia from Day 1.

The confident running back showed elite athleticism and feet while dominating the on-field drills.

The Texans running back put on a show and with two first-round picks, Philadelphia wouldn’t be foolish in selecting the All-American at No. 10 overall.

Robinson also displayed elite athleticism and pass-catching skills.

Robinson then put his footwork on display cementing his status as the NFL’s next great young running back.

Cody Mauch, OL, North Dakota State

Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The 6-5, 302-pound tackle from North Dakota State is a gritty player and his rugged approach would be appreciated in Philadelphia.

Mauch showed the versatility to play tackle or guard in the NFL and could step right into a solid situation with the Eagles.

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah on Cody Mauch: "He's legitimately a five-position guy. He can play all five (offensive line) positions." pic.twitter.com/g21Hvrcf9o — FCS Football (@FCS_STATS) March 5, 2023

Calijah Kancey, DT, Pitt

Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

He’s not Aaron Donald, but the 6-0, 280-pound Kancey lived up to the comparisons after running 4.67 in the 40-yard dash.

A talented defender, Kancey would be the shortest defensive tackle on the Eagles’ current roster.

The Miami, Florida native was a unanimous All-American, the 15th in Pitt program history, and the first player to accomplish the feat since Aaron Donald (2013).

Kancey recorded 31 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks in 11 games.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire