Eagles draft picks: Grades for Philadelphia selections in 2022 NFL Draft

With two first round picks, the Philadelphia Eagles have the potential to continue remaking their offense in Thursday's NFL Draft.

It would not surprise to see the Eagles to opt for a third wide receiver first round selection in three seasons to pair with DeVonta Smith. With four picks in the first 83 selections, Philadelphia has plenty of options.

Here's the Eagles' picks, selections and grades for the 2022 NFL Draft.

1st Round, No. 13 overall (from Houston) | Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

Instant grade: B-minus

Analysis: The Eagles trade up to grab Georgia's disruptive defensive lineman. His athletic numbers are out of this world, and his first three steps were untouchable at times last year. He wasn't a great pass rusher, though, and showed fatigue a little too easy at times.

TRADE: The Eagles traded the No. 15, No. 124, No. 162 and No. 166 picks to Houston for the No. 13 pick.

