Eagles draft picks 2023: Full list of Philadelphia’s draft picks for every round

The Eagles opened last year with eight straight wins and finished the regular season tied for the best record in the league at 14-3 en route to an appearance in Super Bowl LVII. After beating the New York Giants by 31 points in the Divisional Round and beating the San Francisco 49ers by 24 points in the NFC Championship Game, the Eagles were defeated by Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, 38-35, in Super Bowl LVII.

After a successful 2022 season, the Eagles lost both of their coordinators to head coaching positions this offseason. Offensive coordinator Shane Steichen was named head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, while defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon was appointed head coach of the Arizona Cardinals.

Philly’s run to the Super Bowl was led by third-year quarterback Jalen Hurts, who finished second in MVP voting behind Mahomes. Hurts, who is still on his rookie contract, threw for 22 touchdowns with just six interceptions while also rushing for 13 touchdowns, the second-most rushing TD in a single-season by a quarterback in NFL history. In the Super Bowl loss against Kansas City, Hurts threw for 304 yards while accounting for four total touchdowns (1 passing, 3 rushing).

Prior to last year’s draft, the Eagles made a trade with the Saints which sent Philadelphia the Saints’ first round pick in 2023. That means the Eagles will have two first round picks this year, beginning with the 10th overall selection (from NO) and their own pick, which is 30th overall. This gives the defending NFC champs a chance to immediately add another top young talent to the roster, while also giving them the possibility of executing another big trade before the draft.

Philadelphia Eagles 2023 NFL Draft picks:

Round 1: No. 10 (from NO)

Round 1: No. 30

Round 2: No. 62

Round 3: No. 94

Round 7: No. 219 (from HOU through MIN)

Round 7: No. 248

