Eagles draft picks 2021: Live updating list of selections in NFL Draft

What draft picks do the Eagles have today? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles have eight picks on Saturday, giving them an NFL-high 11 total picks this year.

They have at least one pick in every round and four picks in the sixth round. At one point over the sixth and seventh rounds they own four selections in the span of 17 picks.

If the Eagles make all those picks, it will be their most picks in a single draft since they selected 11 players in 2011. The last time they had more was 2010, when they drafted 13 players.

Here’s a quick look at who the Eagles have taken so far and where they pick today:

Who they’ve picked so far:

1st round: DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama (No. 10)

2nd round: Landon Dickerson, C, Alabama (No. 37)

3rd round: Milton Williams, DT, Louisiana Tech (No. 73)

Where they pick today:

4th round: No. 123 (from Dolphins)

5th round: No. 150

6th round: No. 189 #189

6th round: No. 191 (from Panthers)

6th round: No. 224 (compensatory pick)

6th round: No. 225 (compensatory pick)

7th round: No. 234

7th round: No. 240 (from 49ers from Marquise Goodwin transaction)