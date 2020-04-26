Eagles draft picks 2020: All of Philadelphia’s selections, full NFL draft results, team order

The Philadelphia Eagles need to surround QB Carson Wentz with more weapons, and that’s just what they did by drafting Jalen Reagor with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The TCU wideout led the Big 12 with 14 touchdowns last season, and has star potential if paired with a talented signal-caller.

In what may have been the most shocking pick in Day 2, the Eagles used their No. 53 pick on Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts. This caused speculation that they may be ready to move away from Wentz, who has suffered many injuries. However, it’s possible that they plan to have both quarterbacks on the field and may use Hurts as an asset for Wentz.

The Eagles used later-round picks to add even more depth to their receiving corps with Boise State’s John Hightower and Southern Mississippi’s Quez Watkins. They also brought in some more protection for Carson Wentz in the form of two offensive tackles, Jack Driscoll and Prince Tega Wanogho.

Davion Taylor, Shaun Bradley and Casey Toohill were targeted to fill one of the more-needed positions for the Eagles — linebacker. Taylor may be able to inject some energy into the group with his speed.

Round 1, pick 21: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

Round 2, pick 53: Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma

Round 3, pick 103: Davion Taylor, OLB, Colorado

Round 4, pick 127: K’Von Wallace, S, Clemson

Round 4, pick 145: Jack Driscoll, OT, Auburn

Round 5, pick 168: John Hightower, WR, Boise State

Round 6, pick 196: Shaun Bradley, LB Temple

Round 6, pick 200: Quez Watkins, WR, Southern Miss

Round 6, pick 210: Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, Auburn

Round 7, pick 233: Casey Toohill, OLB, Stanford

